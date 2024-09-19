Silversea’s Silver Nova Set to Debut in Asia-Pacific

Silversea Cruises is proud to announce that its highly anticipated luxury cruise ship, the Silver Nova, will make its inaugural journey in the Asia-Pacific region starting at the end of September 2024. As the first of Silversea’s Nova-class vessels, Silver Nova promises to deliver an elevated cruise experience, combining luxury travel with immersive cultural experiences. The ship is scheduled to arrive in Kushiro, Japan, on September 27, 2024, and will begin two voyages in the region before continuing on to Australia and New Zealand in November.
Voyages and Itineraries
Silver Nova’s inaugural season will run from late September 2024 to April 2025, offering a wide range of voyages that explore some of the most captivating destinations in the Asia-Pacific. From November 18, 2024, to February 24, 2025, the ship will sail seven exclusive cruises through Australia and New Zealand. These voyages, lasting between 16 and 18 days, will give guests the opportunity to experience the natural beauty and cultural diversity of the region. After its time in Australia and New Zealand, Silver Nova will return to Asia, continuing its operations until the end of the season in April 2025.
This versatile itinerary underscores Silver Nova’s commitment to providing guests with a unique and culturally enriching travel experience. By offering a variety of voyages, the ship aims to showcase the region’s stunning landscapes, historical landmarks, and vibrant traditions.
Culinary Innovations
Silver Nova’s culinary program, S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste), will make its debut in the Asia-Pacific, bringing a new level of culinary exploration to the region. Guests will be treated to destination-inspired culinary excursions that immerse them in local food cultures and traditions.
In Japan, guests can join a culinary workshop on Awaji Island, where they will collaborate with a renowned local chef to learn about traditional fermentation techniques. This hands-on experience will conclude with an exquisite eight-course lunch paired with sake, offering a deep dive into Japanese culinary artistry.
In Australia, culinary highlights include a foraging tour at the Adelaide Botanical Gardens led by Chef Tom Tilbury, ending with a four-course meal. In Tasmania, guests can take part in an interactive cooking class with Chef Analiese Gregory at The Bowmont on the Huon River, using local ingredients to create dishes inspired by the region.
Local Flavors Onboard
Silver Nova will also offer a variety of onboard dining experiences that reflect the local flavors of its destinations. The S.A.L.T. Kitchen will serve a daily-changing menu inspired by the ship’s location, while the S.A.L.T. Bar will offer cocktails made with regional botanicals. Guests can explore further through the S.A.L.T. Lab, where they’ll be invited to cook regional dishes using local ingredients under expert guidance. At night, the space transforms into the S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table, where guests will enjoy an interactive dining experience that explores the culinary landscapes of the Asia-Pacific.
A New Era of Luxury Cruising
The launch of Silver Nova marks a new chapter for Silversea Cruises. Combining luxury, culture, and culinary innovation, the ship is set to offer an unforgettable travel experience in one of the world’s most dynamic regions. With its blend of exceptional itineraries and immersive culinary programs, Silver Nova promises to be a standout in luxury cruising.