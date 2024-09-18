German Tourist Dies After Shark Attack Off the Coast of the Canary Islands

A German tourist has died after being attacked by a shark, which bit off her leg near the Canary Islands. According to the Spanish Coast Guard, the incident occurred on September 17 during a catamaran excursion under a British flag, which had departed from the capital of Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, on September 14. The 30-year-old woman was attacked in the Atlantic Ocean, 500 km northwest of the island, where the shark severed her leg.
While large great white sharks inhabit the waters around the Canary Islands, shark attacks on humans in the area are extremely rare. Over the years, fewer than ten incidents have been recorded, none of which had previously resulted in fatalities.
In recent years, sharks have been increasingly spotted near the coasts of Spain, both in the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. However, these encounters had not led to fatal outcomes until now.
The vessel’s captain called for help, and a Spanish Air Force search-and-rescue helicopter arrived from Gran Canaria. The tourist suffered cardiac arrest while being airlifted to a hospital in Las Palmas.
The species of shark involved in the attack remains unknown.