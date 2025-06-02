Silversea Unveils Southernmost Hotel for Antarctica Expeditions

The southernmost hotel on Earth is set to welcome guests heading for the frozen wonders of Antarctica. Named The Cormorant at 55 South, Silversea’s new hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile, will open for the 2025/2026 Antarctica season, creating an entirely new way to begin a luxury polar expedition.
Tucked away at 55°S, The Cormorant brings guests closer than ever to Patagonia’s rugged beauty and offers a front-row seat to the Beagle Channel and lush southern forests. It’s not just about proximity—it’s about transformation. From the moment travelers arrive, the experience is designed to ease them into the rhythm of the landscape, the culture, and the journey ahead.
The name “Cormorant” is more than poetic. It pays tribute to Lakutaia, the Yahgan word for the aquatic bird, symbolizing the spirit of seafarers and the promise of a safe voyage. In this way, the hotel nods to the region’s indigenous history while also offering good fortune to travelers heading toward Earth’s southernmost frontier.
Each of the hotel’s rooms features large panoramic windows that flood the interiors with natural light and offer sweeping views—either of peaceful forests or the serene waters of the Beagle Channel. The design intentionally brings the outdoors in, blending warm wood tones and natural textures to deepen guests’ connection with the land.
In keeping with Silversea’s tradition of excellence, the interiors have been crafted with local artistry in mind. Handcrafted pieces made by regional artisans are incorporated into every room, celebrating the unique culture of southern Chile while also adding personalized charm.
Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea, shared that The Cormorant at 55 South is a tribute to “the rich culture, breathtaking natural beauty, and storied history of Puerto Williams.” According to him, every detail of the hotel has been designed to create “a comfortable and uniquely Silversea experience” that prepares guests to begin their Antarctic journey sooner and more smoothly than ever.
A dedicated team trained in “The Silversea Way” will be on-site to provide the high-touch service the brand is known for, ensuring each guest feels welcomed, cared for, and connected to the destination from the very beginning.
Beyond comfort, the hotel is set to offer thoughtfully curated local experiences that allow travelers to immerse themselves in Puerto Williams before they even set sail. Whether it’s the whisper of the forests, the wide Patagonian skies, or the call of seabirds overhead, The Cormorant at 55 South promises a deeply rooted, peaceful beginning to what will likely be the most unforgettable adventure of a lifetime.