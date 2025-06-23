Spain to Issue Visas in Gibraltar Under New Deal

The EU-UK Gibraltar border agreement is set to reshape how people travel in and out of the British overseas territory, as Spain will now take the lead on issuing visas, residence permits, and asylum applications.
This new arrangement comes as part of a deal finalized in mid-June, aimed at settling long-standing post-Brexit issues surrounding Gibraltar’s borders. Under the agreement, Spain has been granted the authority to handle key immigration functions, including the issuance of residence permits and asylum decisions for those entering Gibraltar.
While Gibraltar remains under British sovereignty, the updated deal ensures that the Schengen Area will be preserved when physical border checks between Gibraltar and southern Spain are removed. This move will allow for freer movement of people and goods between the two sides.
An EU spokesperson said the powers given to Spain are a necessary part of maintaining Schengen integrity. The deal means that travelers heading to Gibraltar through Spain will go through controls operated by Spanish authorities, including at the port and the airport. Dual border management will be implemented in these areas, with Spanish officials taking the lead on Schengen compliance.
Despite the shift in responsibilities, Gibraltar’s authorities will still be able to issue humanitarian visas. These will be limited in both number and validity, used only in special cases. This means that while Spain will manage the main flow of migration-related matters, Gibraltar retains a small but notable degree of autonomy.