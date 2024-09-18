Spanish Hotels Introduce Six-Drink Rule to Combat Excessive Drinking

In recent years, residents of popular Spanish cities have increasingly voiced their discontent with the influx of tourists coming for holidays. Many Spanish “all-inclusive” hotels have introduced a so-called “six-drink rule” to combat excessive drinking. The consequences of heavy alcohol consumption have left many locals in Spain feeling uncomfortable. Moreover, it puts a strain on emergency services, as they have to deal with intoxicated individuals.
To address this issue, many all-inclusive hotels now limit guests to six alcoholic drinks per day. This measure is aimed at preventing tourists from starting to drink early and continuing late into the evening.
Previously, Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair, also sought to tackle alcohol-related issues among tourists by calling for a restriction on alcohol sales in airports across Europe, limiting passengers to two drinks.