From BER to Canada: Air Transat flies nonstop to Toronto

Non-stop to Canada: Air Transat’s inaugural flight today marks the start of a new long-haul connection from BER to Toronto. Until the end of the 2025 summer schedule, the Canadian airline will connect the capital region with Canada’s largest city twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Via Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), Air Transat offers travellers convenient connections to other destinations in Canada and the United States, including Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Las Vegas, in codeshare with Porter Airlines.
“We are delighted to welcome Air Transat as a new airline partner at BER. Toronto is an exciting new long-haul destination in North America for travellers from the capital region,” said Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH. “The new non-stop connection to Canada is an important milestone for BER as an airport location. It strengthens our intercontinental route network, offering new travel options while opening up economic and tourist potential for the Berlin-Brandenburg region.”
“We are thrilled to launch this new non-stop service to Canada, offering German travellers a direct and enriching gateway to explore the country’s diverse landscapes, vibrant cities, and unique culture,” said Cyril Cousin, Air Transat’s Director, France and Benelux. “Thanks to our joint venture with Porter Airlines, seamless connections beyond Toronto to major destinations like Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Halifax make discovering all that Canada has to offer easier than ever.”
“Toronto delights with its culinary diversity, lively neighbourhoods, and distinctive Canadian flair. As the gateway to Ontario’s lakes, nature parks and charming small towns, this new direct connection makes it easier than ever for German visitors to experience the best of both worlds — city and nature,” comments Lydia Devereaux, Destination Ontario’s Director of International Marketing. “We are delighted that Air Transat is offering this route, bringing Toronto and Ontario closer to Germany.”
Flight schedule
- Departure Toronto (YYZ) – Thu/Sun at 9:05 p.m. – Arrival BER at 10:55 a.m. the following day
- Departure BER – Fri/Mon at 12:25 p.m. – Arrival Toronto (YYZ) at 3:15 p.m.
On board
Air Transat operates modern, fuel-efficient Airbus A321LR aircraft on its Toronto route. These aircraft can accommodate 199 passengers, with 12 seats in Club Class and 187 seats in Economy Class. Passengers can enjoy a personal touchscreen entertainment system with a USB port and a wide selection of films, TV shows and music. Alternatively, personal devices can be used to stream content via Wi-Fi. The flight time from Berlin to Toronto is 8 hours and 50 minutes and one hour less in the opposite direction.
Digital turnaround with ApronAI
Assaia’s ApronAI technology is being used for the first time on the new BER–Toronto–BER route at both BER and Toronto Airport. This technology, known as ‘digital turnaround’, has been in use at Berlin Brandenburg Airport since March 2024. Strategically positioned live cameras and self-learning, AI-based software analyse handling operations in real time. If delays or deviations occur, the system sends recommendations to operational decision-makers in the Airport Control Centre (ACC). This enables all process partners to respond swiftly and minimise any delays.
Christiaan Hen, CEO, Assaia, says: “The strategic partnership between Assaia, Air Transat, and Toronto Pearson and Berlin Brandenburg airports reflects our shared commitment to smarter, data-driven operations that benefit both the passenger and the wider industry. With both airports leveraging ApronAI’s real-time data and alerts, Assaia is proud to play a key role in ensuring smooth and efficient turnaround operations for the Toronto-Berlin route and beyond. This inaugural flight is both a milestone in transatlantic travel and a celebration of how innovation is shaping the future of aviation.”