Valor Hospitality Signs Three New Hotels in Namibia with IHG

Valor Hospitality Namibia has taken a significant step forward by signing three new hotel management contracts in Namibia, in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies. These agreements mark an important expansion of Valor’s footprint on the African continent and reflect growing confidence in Namibia as a destination for discerning travelers.
The new contracts include management of three new-build properties: the debut of the Vignette Collection Dunes Resort in Swakopmund, the Holiday Inn Walvis Bay, and the voco Windhoek CBD. The addition of a Vignette Collection property highlights Namibia’s increasing appeal as a luxury travel destination.
Together, these projects represent a substantial capital investment of R1.3 billion (approximately USD 75 million), underscoring the importance of Namibia in the regional hospitality market. Valor Hospitality Partners will oversee the successful opening and ongoing management of these hotels, bringing their global expertise and local insights to ensure a world-class experience for guests.
Michael Pownall, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Valor Hospitality Partners, emphasized the strategic nature of these agreements: “These partnerships are about value first and foremost, and how that value enhances the entire sector for all stakeholders. Of course, we’re also immensely pleased—and proud—to grow and diversify our regional presence even further.”
The new hotels will cater to a wide spectrum of travelers, from lifestyle seekers and leisure guests to business executives, with locations strategically placed in Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, and Windhoek.
Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for IMEA at IHG Hotels & Resorts, praised the growth potential of Namibia’s market: “Namibia is one of the most promising growth markets in southern Africa, and we are proud to enhance our presence in the country with three distinctive brands. This deal shows our ambition to expand our footprint in high-potential African markets through strong local partnerships and a diversified brand portfolio.”
Local partners also welcomed the development as a boost for Namibia’s tourism and business infrastructure. Reagon Graig, Managing Director at Cadence Capital, called the collaboration with IHG a major milestone for the country’s hospitality sector, while Rodrigo Pimenta, Managing Director at Santiago Property Developers, noted the alignment with their vision to create high-quality, globally recognized destinations.
These new contracts reinforce Valor Hospitality Partners’ ongoing commitment to building sustainable, world-class hospitality operations that celebrate local culture while delivering global standards. As Namibia’s tourism sector continues to evolve, these properties are poised to play a key role in attracting international visitors and enhancing the country’s reputation as a travel destination.