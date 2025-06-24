Ryanair Adds Edinburgh to Its Growing List of Rzeszów Destinations

Rzeszów–Edinburgh direct flights will become a reality starting October 27, as Ryanair launches its newest international connection from Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport. The new route will link Poland’s Podkarpacie region with the capital of Scotland, offering convenient service twice a week.
Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays, making it an appealing option for both weekend getaways and extended trips. On Mondays, planes will depart from Edinburgh at 6:00 AM and arrive in Rzeszów at 9:50 AM. The return flight leaves Jasionka at 10:15 AM, touching down in Edinburgh at 12:15 PM. On Fridays, flights depart Edinburgh at 6:35 AM and land in Rzeszów at 10:25 AM, with the return scheduled at 10:50 AM and arrival in Scotland at 12:50 PM.
Alicja Wójcik-Gołębiowska, Ryanair’s Country Manager for CEE & Baltics, noted that this is already the airline’s tenth destination from Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport. She highlighted the growing collaboration between the Irish low-cost carrier and the airport, emphasizing the appeal of this new route to Polish travelers seeking a direct link to one of the UK’s most iconic cities.
“This is the tenth destination offered by Ryanair from Jasionka,” Wójcik-Gołębiowska said. “Flights will be operated twice a week, offering a convenient connection for both weekend and longer trips.”
The addition of Edinburgh follows an already diverse list of Ryanair destinations served from Rzeszów. These include popular cities such as Dublin, London (Stansted and Luton), Manchester, Milan, Zadar, Alicante, Bristol, and Malta. The move not only strengthens Ryanair’s position in southeastern Poland but also enhances international travel options for residents of the region.
Named after the Ulma Family, Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport continues to expand its offerings and draw in greater international traffic. The airport’s growth reflects the broader development of Podkarpacie as both a travel origin and destination, supported by low-cost carriers like Ryanair.
With its rich history, scenic landscapes, and vibrant cultural life, Edinburgh promises to be a sought-after destination for travelers from southeastern Poland. Meanwhile, Scottish travelers looking to explore the quieter charm of Poland’s countryside now have a new gateway into the heart of Podkarpacie.