airBaltic Launched Flights between Tallinn and Reykjavik

On June 18, 2025, the Latvian airline airBaltic launched direct flights between Tallinn (Estonia) and Reykjavik (Iceland). This new route marks airBaltic’s second connection to Iceland, complementing the long-standing flights to the airline’s home base in Riga (Latvia). AirBaltic will operate 22 direct routes from the Estonian capital to various destinations across Europe and beyond during this summer from late March to late October.
Mantas Vrubliauskas, VP Network Management at airBaltic: “Tallinn is one of airBaltic’s home bases, and we are committed to expanding connectivity for Estonia, offering more convenient travel options for our passengers, and continuing to grow our market share in the country. This new service will support both leisure and business travel, while also contributing to inbound tourism of Estonia and the wider Baltic region.”
The new flights last approximately three and a half hours and are operated twice weekly. Departures from Tallinn to Reykjavik are scheduled on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while return flights from Reykjavik to Tallinn take place on Thursdays and Sundays. This seasonal service will run until end of August.
airBaltic will operate flights on this route with Airbus A220-300 aircraft, offering both Economy and Business Class. The airline offers free high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet, making it the first European airline to provide this service.
The airBaltic fleet, one of the youngest in Europe, consists of a single aircraft type – Airbus A220-300. The airline currently operates 50 of such aircraft and aims to double in size. The aircraft offers an excellent flying experience, with benefits for passengers such as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin and improved lavatories, as well as better overall performance.
Recently, airBaltic announced plans to expand its network with three new destinations for the upcoming winter season from late October 2025 to late March 2026, adding new routes from Riga (Latvia) to Faro (Portugal), from Tallinn to Madeira (Portugal), and from Gran Canaria (Spain) to Ljubljana (Slovenia).
Additionally, the airline will expand its operations in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) by significantly increasing flight frequencies from Riga to daily service, and doubling capacity from Vilnius (Lithuania) with four weekly flights between the two cities. airBaltic also plans to enhance connectivity to Amsterdam (the Netherlands) from all three Baltic capitals – offering 19 weekly flights from Riga and 14 weekly flights from Tallinn and Vilnius each.
airBaltic operates nearly 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere, and, seasonally, Gran Canaria, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.