Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina Announces a Collaboration with Golden Goose

This summer, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina announces an exclusive collaboration with Golden Goose, the Italian luxury lifestyle brand. Together, they debut Pescheria Golden—an immersive pop-up retail experience that blends the relaxed spirit of Hawaii with the coastal luxury of Italy. The pop-up is available July 1–5, 2025.
Taking inspiration from traditional Italian seaside fish markets, Pescheria Golden offers a curated shopping experience filled with signature Golden Goose moments, handcrafted sneakers, artisanal ready-to-wear handbags, and accessories—all infused with vintage soul and elevated craftsmanship. Wooden crates, hand-painted tiles, buoys, and nautical accents transport guests to a Mediterranean shoreline, right in the heart of Ko Olina.
“The pop-up experience is a celebration of style, storytelling, and creativity,” notes Michael Mestraud, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. “We’re thrilled to bring the Golden Goose experience to life here on Oahu once again, and to offer our guests the opportunity to create something personal and a memory of their stay in paradise.”
At the heart of the pop-up is Golden Goose’s beloved Co-Creation experience, where guests can collaborate with the brand’s Dream Makers—official Golden Goose artisans—to personalize their own pair of sneakers making them one-of-a-kind. This summer’s edition features coastal-inspired elements such as ocean-hued lace charms, hand-painted illustrations, heat-seal crystals, and a bespoke pescheria-inspired design menu, turning every pair into wearable art.
In celebration of craftsmanship and community, the experience also includes a hands-on tote bag workshop, where guests can co-create custom designs alongside Golden Goose artisans.
Pescheria Golden Pop-Up Dates:
· July 1: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
· July 2–5: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Debuting alongside Pescheria Golden is the 2025 Golden Resort Collection—a sun-drenched wardrobe inspired by Mediterranean leisure. This latest line channels relaxed elegance through breezy cottons, soft linens, and nautical stripes in oceanic blues and faded pastels. To learn more or schedule a personalized Co-Creation session with a Golden Goose Dream Maker, please contact the Concierge at (808) 679-0079.