Travel Tattoos: Kimpton and Tiny Zaps Pop-Up Series

The world of travel is embracing a bold new trend: Travel Tattoos. Kimpton Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with Tiny Zaps, a tattoo studio known for its detailed, small-scale designs, to bring this “tattourism” movement directly to hotel guests across the United States. This collaboration offers a unique and artistic way for travelers to remember their journeys.
From April through June, Tiny Zaps will be setting up shop at select Kimpton properties. During these pop-up events, guests can receive complimentary inked designs, turning their travel memories into lasting art. Each month, the pop-up will feature a special Kimpton x Tiny Zaps tattoo collection. These collections are carefully chosen to reflect the unique culture and spirit of each host city, offering a truly personalized memento.
Getting a tattoo at these events is quick and easy. Each flash tattoo takes only about 10 to 30 minutes to finish. Guests can choose to have their tattoos placed on their arms and wrists, hands and fingers, upper arm and shoulder area, or lower legs and ankles.
For those aged 18 and older who are interested in getting a tattoo, signing up is simple. Guests can scan a QR code on the day of the event to join a digital waitlist. The QR code also guides guests through providing basic information and signing a digital legal waiver from Tiny Zaps. All forms must be fully completed before a tattoo can be given.
The “tattourism” pop-ups are scheduled in several exciting cities:
- Washington, D.C. | June 7
- New York | June 20
- New Orleans | June 12
- Nashville | June 28
- Los Angeles | June 26
This partnership between Kimpton Hotels & Resorts and Tiny Zaps marks an innovative step in experiential travel, allowing guests to not just visit a place, but to carry a piece of it with them. It’s a creative twist on souvenirs, offering a permanent and meaningful way to commemorate their adventures.