Bottega and Atmosphere Living Reveal Luxe Prosecco-Themed Residences

Prosecco-themed residences are making their dazzling debut in India, as the world-renowned Italian sparkling wine brand Bottega teams up with luxury real estate and lifestyle company Atmosphere Living. In a bold and stylish move, the two brands have joined forces to unveil a line of branded suites that bring Italian glamour, craftsmanship, and sensory indulgence into the heart of India’s evolving luxury landscape.
This first-of-its-kind collaboration isn’t just about high-end interiors—it’s an immersive lifestyle rooted in Bottega’s rich heritage. Every detail has been designed to reflect the brand’s dedication to excellence and elegance. From private wine cellars to personalized Prosecco journeys, the suites offer a new benchmark for premium living and travel hospitality in India.
The design of the Bottega Suites is a visual celebration of Italian luxury. Bespoke furnishings and décor echo Bottega’s iconic golden aesthetic and devotion to fine materials. The result is a living space that captures the essence of the Italian Sparkling Life—where every corner invites you to sip, unwind, and celebrate.
Guests and residents will enjoy exclusive access to curated wine experiences, including private tastings and events hosted by Bottega. The journey begins from the moment they check in, greeted with a flute of Prosecco. From there, it’s a seamless transition into their elegant suite, where curated design meets curated wine. The signature experience continues at the Bottega lounge, designed to host aperitivo hours the Italian way.
This global hospitality debut for Bottega brings a touch of northern Italy to India’s most discerning luxury travelers and investors. By blending artisanal wine culture with tailor-made hospitality, the suites offer something more than accommodation—they promise a lifestyle.
According to Sandeep Ahuja, Global CEO of Atmosphere Living, this partnership was a natural alignment of values: a shared pursuit of excellence, heritage, and refined living. “We are delighted to launch this world-first collaboration in India and propose a lifestyle never experienced before in this region,” he said.
Sandro Bottega, President of Bottega S.p.A., emphasized that India’s rich culture and sophisticated taste in hospitality make it the ideal destination for such an innovation. “We are proud to be part of an ambitious project and to bring the Bottega philosophy into this new context,” he stated.
The Bottega-Attmosphere partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter in the way luxury is defined and delivered in India. With its mix of indulgence, style, and cultural finesse, these prosecco-themed suites aren’t just places to stay—they’re destinations in themselves.