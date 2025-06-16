How Boomers to Gen Zs Are Shaping the Post-Pandemic Holiday Market

Following the end of pandemic travel restrictions, the global travel industry has entered a new golden era—one marked not just by pent-up demand, but by evolving generational expectations. Mintel’s consumer research highlights that by October 2022, UK consumers’ intentions to travel abroad had almost bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. Yet beneath this recovery lies a deeper shift: age-driven differences in how people plan, pay for, and experience their holidays.
As sustainability concerns rise and the cost-of-living crisis bites, especially for younger generations, the gap between how Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Zs travel has widened. According to Mintel’s latest report, understanding these generational trends is now essential for travel brands that want to stay competitive and culturally relevant.
Baby Boomers: Loyal to the Familiar and the Human Touch
For Baby Boomers—those aged between 59 and 78 in 2024—comfort and familiarity remain central to travel decisions. Nearly half of US Boomers plan to revisit destinations they’ve already experienced, according to Mintel. Unlike younger generations, Boomers are more hesitant to use smartphones for booking, and their skepticism of AI makes them more receptive to traditional travel agents or advisors.
Even payments reflect their nostalgic approach: while digital payments dominate elsewhere, nine in ten UK Boomers still use cash abroad. For travel money providers, that means offering physical currency exchange options remains essential. Brands like Vrbo are already responding by highlighting human support and minimizing AI’s role in marketing campaigns.
Gen X: Family-Oriented but Adventurous
Born between 1965 and 1979, Gen X travellers (aged 44–59 in 2024) balance family responsibilities with a desire for new experiences. Unlike Boomers, they are more likely to seek out destinations they haven’t yet explored—even with family in tow.
Price sensitivity is strong among Gen X, and they are selective, opting for trips that promise high-quality, lasting memories. Mintel notes a particularly untapped opportunity in the wellness travel sector: although Gen X shows nearly as much interest in wellness holidays as Gen Z, only a quarter have tried them. For brands, expanding the definition of wellness to include mindfulness and emotional wellbeing could unlock interest from this generation.
Millennials: Social, Budget-Conscious, and Experience-Driven
Millennials (aged 27–44 in 2024) have long been a digital-first generation, and their travel decisions are heavily influenced by social media. Mintel’s research finds that four in ten UK Millennials frequently engage with travel content from influencers, making strategic social media partnerships vital for reaching this group.
Despite their affinity for luxury, Millennials are increasingly budget-aware due to rising living costs. They are most likely to set spending limits and monitor exchange rates when booking. Many look for savings by booking early, traveling off-season, or choosing more affordable lodging.
Millennials are also embracing solo travel in record numbers—nearly half of US solo travellers are from this group—driven by a desire for freedom and self-discovery. Still, those with families also value multigenerational travel, echoing the trends seen among Gen X.
Gen Z: Digital Natives Redefining Travel Norms
The youngest adult travellers, Gen Z (aged 13–27), are reshaping travel with their hyper-digital habits and strong media influences. Three-quarters of Gen Zs say social media influences their holiday choices, and shows like Emily in Paris and The White Lotus have sparked a “set-jetting” boom, as fans flock to filming locations.
Sustainability is another rising theme. While cost remains the overriding concern across all age groups, nearly half of UK Gen Zs say social media influencers encourage them to travel more sustainably. In Germany, a quarter of Gen Z travellers have even paid for carbon offsetting—compared to just 5% of Boomers.
What This Means for Travel Brands
As the travel industry continues to rebound, a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer viable. Each generation brings unique expectations:
Boomers want reassurance, familiarity, and personal service.
Gen X values practical quality and family-friendly exploration.
Millennials crave social validation and budget-friendly, enriching experiences.
Gen Z is driven by digital influence, pop culture, and emerging values like sustainability.
For brands to thrive in this new travel era, the message is clear: tailor your offerings, speak the generational language, and meet consumers where they are—whether that’s on Instagram, in a travel agent’s office, or at the currency exchange counter.