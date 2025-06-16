Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles Reopens on Mahé’s West Coast

Reopening on 16 June, Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles returns to Mahé’s pristine west coast with a bold new look and fresh energy. Following a full-scale transformation, the reimagined resort blends effortless natural beauty with contemporary design, upgraded accommodation and vibrant social spaces. Just 30 minutes from Seychelles International Airport, this premium beachfront escape is designed for today’s experience-led traveller, offering a renewed take on relaxed island living.
Set between lush palm-fringed gardens and the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s 192 rooms and suites now include brand-new Lagoon Access Rooms and expanded poolside areas. Whether watching the sunset from a private terrace or sinking into a hammock under the palms, every stay is designed for slow living and meaningful moments.
The relaunch also brings a fresh culinary direction, anchored in regional produce and a laid-back coastal spirit. Guests can enjoy globally inspired bites at Pti-Bazar, wood-fired grills at Somewhere, and sushi with a Seychellois twist at SEYUMAI. Zil Bar and Lagon Bar both offer casual poolside refreshments, while Bar Barons combines nourishing fare with a creative cocktail programme. Early 2026 will see the arrival of two new venues: Nowhere, a secluded rum and hammock bar hidden in the palms, and Upper Deck, a Champagne and tapas lounge overlooking Barbarons Bay – ideal for sunset celebrations and private soirées.
Beyond the beach, guests can rejuvenate at AvaniSpa, enjoy snorkelling in crystal-clear shallows, or explore the surrounding nature reserves. Those seeking cultural connection can take part in curated experiences highlighting Seychelles’ Creole heritage, from market tours to island cooking sessions.
With three versatile meeting spaces and an oceanfront backdrop, Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles is also primed for destination weddings, executive retreats and celebration travel. Next year will see the launch of the Takamaka Function Hall – a purpose-built events venue designed to host everything from beachside receptions to bespoke brand activations.
With its reimagined design, evolving culinary offering and intuitive approach to island life, Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles sets a new standard for contemporary hospitality in the Indian Ocean.
Special opening rates start from EUR 400 (approx. USD 460) per night, based on two adults sharing a Garden View Balcony Room on a bed and breakfast basis, inclusive of taxes and service charge. Offer valid for stays until 31st March 2026.