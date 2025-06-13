France to Raise Museum Ticket Prices for Non-EU Tourists

A major shift in cultural tourism policy is underway in France, as several of the country’s most iconic museums and landmarks — including the world-renowned Louvre — prepare to raise ticket prices for visitors from outside the European Union.
The Louvre announced that starting January 1, 2026, admission for non-EU visitors will cost €30, nearly double the current standard price. The move has triggered a domino effect across France’s cultural sector.
Similar pricing policies are set to be introduced at the Palace of Versailles, Château de Chambord, and several major Parisian attractions, including the Arc de Triomphe and the Palais Garnier opera house. By 2027, the initiative is expected to extend to other national sites across France.
The goal is clear: to raise funds as state subsidies decline, sponsorships dry up, and construction and maintenance costs soar.
Supporters of the new “passport-based pricing” argue that inequality already exists in the system. For example, students under 26 from EU countries receive free admission to national museums in France, while young people from non-EU countries must pay full price.
Critics, however, claim the policy is discriminatory and warn that it could harm France’s appeal to tourists from outside Europe — particularly those from Asia, the Americas, and beyond.