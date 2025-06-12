Air Premia Joins IATA After IOSA Safety Registration

Air Premia has officially joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA), marking a significant leap forward for the Korean hybrid airline as it establishes itself on the global aviation stage. This achievement follows closely behind the airline’s recent registration under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), a globally respected benchmark for safety and operational performance.
The dual milestones represent a rare and impressive feat in the airline industry. Air Premia secured its IOSA registration in May 2025, only three years after launching international operations. The audit, conducted under the 16th edition of the IOSA Standards Manual (ISM), confirmed the airline’s compliance with more than 900 internationally recognized safety and operational standards.
Just weeks later, on June 1, the carrier became an official member of IATA, joining approximately 350 airlines from 120 countries. Air Premia now stands as the seventh South Korean airline to receive IATA membership—solidifying its place among top-tier global carriers recognized for safety, reliability, and high operational standards.
The IATA membership adds substantial weight to Air Premia’s growing international credibility and supports the airline’s plans to expand its global network. The company is actively exploring participation in major global airline alliances and aviation platforms, a move expected to increase cooperation opportunities and enhance its customer service offerings.
Yoo Myung-sub, CEO of Air Premia, called the moment “pivotal” for the airline, stating that the IATA membership affirms its commitment to rigorous safety protocols and unique service values. With its focus on differentiated service and global integration, the airline is positioning itself as a modern, competitive player in international air travel.
Air Premia’s rapid rise—from launching international flights in 2022 to achieving both IOSA registration and IATA membership by mid-2025—signals its ambition to compete with established global carriers. These recognitions not only reflect operational excellence but also open the door to expanded partnerships, improved passenger confidence, and greater visibility in global markets.
As the airline prepares for the next stage of its growth, its leadership emphasizes a continued focus on safety, innovation, and strategic global cooperation. For passengers, these achievements hint at more accessible international routes, improved travel experiences, and growing options for connecting across continents with confidence.