The most authentic Italian holiday: Dolce & Gabbana returns to San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, with the exclusive DG Resort creative takeover and pop-up store located in the heart of the former monastery, bringing its unmistakable aesthetic to one of the most iconic locations on the eastern Sicilian coast.
The pearl of the Mediterranean island, Taormina, is where history, culture,e and natural beauty blend in perfect harmony: suspended between the rocks and the sea, with its historic monuments, breathtaking landscapes, and characteristic alleys, this town attracts the most illustrious travellers from all over the world.
A must-visit address for high-end hospitality in Sicily, San Domenico Palace, once a centuries-old monastery, is now one of Taormina’s most prestigious hotels and represents an authentic testament to the city’s noble past. After the success of previous summer seasons, Dolce & Gabbana once again enhances its splendour with a Blu Mediterraneo-themed design, decorating the entire infinity pool area overlooking the sea and its terrace. Inspired by the colours of the sea and Mediterranean coastline, this print evokes the freshness of Sicilian ceramics, paying tribute to the values of handmade craftsmanship that have their roots in Southern Italy.
Completing the experience, in the former sacristy of the monastery, is the exclusive pop-up boutique offering a selection of Dolce & Gabbana clothing and accessories, including a special collection of exclusive creations designed specifically for this location, featuring a new print that celebrates its most distinctive views.