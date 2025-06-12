Ryanair to Charge £500 for Flight Misconduct

Ryanair is taking a tough new stance against disruptive passenger behavior by introducing a £500 fine for anyone offloaded from a flight due to unruly conduct. This bold move aims to protect the comfort and safety of all travelers and crew aboard its aircraft.
As one of the most punctual airlines in Europe, Ryanair prides itself on offering a smooth, stress-free travel experience. However, the airline acknowledges that even a small number of disruptive passengers can cause significant delays and discomfort for everyone on board. To address this growing problem, Ryanair is imposing this fine on passengers whose misconduct forces their removal from a flight.
The airline has confirmed that, in addition to pursuing civil damages where appropriate, any passenger who is offloaded due to bad behavior will now face this minimum penalty.
A Ryanair spokesperson explained: “It is unacceptable that passengers are made to suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger’s behavior. To help ensure that our passengers and crew travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers, we have introduced a £500 fine, which will be issued to any passengers offloaded from aircraft as a result of their misconduct.”
Disruptive behavior on flights has become a widespread issue for airlines globally, but Ryanair’s firm stance highlights its commitment to maintaining high standards of safety and punctuality. The airline hopes this measure will encourage better passenger conduct and make flying with Ryanair a more pleasant experience for all.