Mavi Gök Airlines begins Antalya service from Bydgoszcz Airport, marking a historic first for the regional airport and opening new travel opportunities for residents of Kujawy and Pomerania. On Tuesday, June 10, the Turkish airline launched its inaugural charter flight to the sunny Turkish Riviera, operated in cooperation with the Polish tour operator Anex Tour Poland.
This new route highlights a particularly rich season of holiday charter flights from Bydgoszcz Airport, which has been steadily expanding its offerings in recent years. The addition of Mavi Gök Airlines not only broadens the airport’s flight portfolio but also reinforces its growing importance as a regional travel hub. Travelers now have even more options to reach popular holiday destinations without needing to travel to larger, busier airports.
Monika Mejsner-Hermelin, President of Bydgoszcz Airport SA, emphasized how the airport’s convenient location and enhanced transport accessibility have made it the natural choice for many planning foreign vacations. “More and more residents of the region appreciate the convenience of the regional airport, both in terms of location and transport accessibility, as well as the increasingly wide range of connections,” she said. “Everything indicates that thanks to this, we will also handle a record number of charter passengers this holiday season.”
Anex Tour Poland’s President, Ilker Adiguzel, highlighted the strategic significance of the new partnership. “We are very happy that our company Anex Tour Poland has started cooperation with Bydgoszcz Airport. This is an important step for us as part of the strategy of expanding our operations on regional markets, which will allow us to reach an even larger group of customers in a given region,” Adiguzel said. “Turkey is opening a new chapter in cooperation with the airport. We are convinced that this is the perfect beginning of a good, long-term cooperation.”
To celebrate the inaugural flight, the airport and tour operator invited local travel agents to a special event showcasing the new travel options from Bydgoszcz. This gathering provided an excellent opportunity to build relationships and deepen connections with partners across the region, ensuring that travelers have access to up-to-date information and tailored services.
Bydgoszcz Airport’s growing network of charter flights reflects an ongoing trend toward regional airports offering greater convenience and direct routes to sought-after destinations. This summer’s additions are expected to boost passenger numbers significantly and bring the sunshine of the Turkish Riviera closer to Polish travelers.