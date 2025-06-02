Join UP! Poland Expands Bydgoszcz Routes with Sharm el-Sheikh Flight

Join UP! Poland has announced a new year-round charter connection from Bydgoszcz to Sharm el-Sheikh, set to begin on June 29, 2025. This exciting addition marks the third destination served by the tour operator from Bydgoszcz Airport, joining existing routes to Antalya and Marsa Alam.
The launch of this new route was revealed on May 22 during a meeting with local travel agents, reflecting strong regional interest in convenient travel options from Bydgoszcz. The flights will operate every Sunday, offering travelers from the Kuyavia and Pomerania regions an accessible gateway to one of Egypt’s most popular resorts.
Sharm el-Sheikh, situated on the Sinai Peninsula along the Red Sea, is renowned for its stable weather throughout the year, exceptional diving spots, and a diverse range of hotels, from family-friendly accommodations to luxurious all-inclusive resorts. With this new year-round connection, residents can now enjoy warm weather escapes regardless of the season, making it a perfect option for winter vacations.
Monika Mesner-Hermelin, President of Bydgoszcz Airport SA, highlighted the growing demand for travel from the regional airport and emphasized the importance of local partnerships. She said, “Another year-round charter connection from Bydgoszcz Airport confirms the ever-growing interest in traveling from the regional airport. Thanks to good relations with tour operators, travelers have more and more reasons to set off on their dream vacation from Bydgoszcz Airport.”
This new service aligns with Join UP! Poland’s regional development strategy, focusing on proximity, comfort, and flexibility to meet the specific needs of local travelers. Katarzyna Bayraktar, Head of Sales Development at Join UP! Poland, explained, “Expanding the offer in Bydgoszcz is a response to the real potential of this market. Agents from Pomerania and Kuyavia are extremely important partners for us—we want them to have the widest possible possibilities of proposing attractive destinations to customers without having to travel to large, distant ports.”
The introduction of the Sharm el-Sheikh route supports the company’s mission to tailor its network for regional customers while providing travel agents with strong support and attractive offers. With its consistent sunny weather, beautiful beaches, and underwater adventures, Sharm el-Sheikh remains a sought-after destination, and the new flights from Bydgoszcz make it easier than ever for travelers in northern Poland to experience the region’s many charms.
Travelers can look forward to starting their journey from Bydgoszcz this summer, taking advantage of the convenience of direct flights to this vibrant resort. The launch of these services promises to bring greater accessibility and flexibility to the region’s growing travel market.