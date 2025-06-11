Court Orders Aeroitalia to Rebrand Over Alitalia Logo Similarities

A court in Rome has ruled that Aeroitalia must change its name and logo due to significant similarities with the well-known Alitalia brand. The decision comes after a legal challenge by ITA Airways, Alitalia’s current owner, which argued that Aeroitalia’s branding could confuse customers across Europe.
The legal battle began in October 2023 when ITA Airways filed a complaint against Aeroitalia, claiming that the latter’s name and logo closely resembled those of Alitalia. Initially, a lower court rejected the claim, but an appeals court in Rome later overturned that decision.
According to the latest ruling, Aeroitalia must stop using its current name and branding throughout Europe by January 1, 2026. The company is also required to disable its website, aeroitalia.com, shortly after receiving the court order. Failure to comply could result in a daily fine of €1,000.
This judgment highlights the importance of brand identity in the airline industry, especially for companies like Alitalia that have a strong global presence. Joerg Eberhart, CEO of ITA Airways, expressed satisfaction with the verdict, emphasizing that it protects the “global value” of the Alitalia brand.
On the other hand, Aeroitalia has criticized the ruling and announced plans to appeal to Italy’s Supreme Court, indicating the dispute is not yet over.
The decision to enforce a rebrand and website shutdown is a rare but clear message about the consequences of trademark and branding disputes in the competitive world of aviation. For travelers and industry observers, this case illustrates how brand recognition remains a vital asset and is fiercely defended by legacy airlines.
With the January 2026 deadline approaching, Aeroitalia faces significant challenges in reestablishing its market identity without confusing customers or infringing on existing trademarks.