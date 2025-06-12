Lufthansa Group Integrates ITA Airways Into Global Network with New Codeshares

Lufthansa Group is expanding its global travel network through new codeshare flights with ITA Airways. Starting July 1, 2025, travelers will be able to book combined itineraries that connect Lufthansa Group airlines—Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines—with long-haul destinations operated by ITA Airways.
The agreement marks a major step in the integration of ITA Airways into the Lufthansa Group. For passengers, this means a simpler booking experience, better flight options, and seamless travel to destinations across Asia, Africa, and South America.
With the new arrangement, customers can fly from cities like Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna, and Brussels to faraway places such as Bangkok, Jeddah, Riyadh, Cairo, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro—all under a single ticket. Baggage will be automatically transferred to the final destination, removing the hassle of rechecking bags during layovers.
The improved cooperation also allows travelers to enjoy benefits from their frequent flyer programs. Miles and points can still be earned and redeemed as usual across all airlines in the agreement.
Dieter Vranckx, chief commercial officer of the Lufthansa Group, highlighted the significance of this development, calling it “the next milestone” in the process of bringing ITA Airways fully into the Group. He emphasized that expanding the codeshare to include long-haul routes gives customers a “seamless and consistent travel experience more than ever before.”
What makes this codeshare expansion stand out is the flexibility it offers. Passengers will be able to mix and match airlines within the Group to create smoother travel connections through major European hubs such as Rome, Brussels, Frankfurt, and Vienna. Whether you’re flying from Germany to Thailand or from Belgium to Egypt, the journey is now more connected and more efficient.
Even more codeshare options are expected in the coming weeks, particularly routes heading into Africa and Asia. These additions will further enhance the Group’s already extensive network, making long-distance travel from Europe more accessible.
The integration of ITA Airways comes as Lufthansa Group continues to strengthen its position as a global airline leader, offering a unified travel experience that simplifies journeys for millions of passengers.