Emirates to Relaunch Flights to Damascus

Emirates will relaunch flights to Damascus starting 16 July 2025, marking a major return after a 13-year pause. The airline suspended services to the Syrian capital in 2012 and has now completed a thorough evaluation in coordination with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to restart operations safely.
The service will begin with three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday, operated by a 302-seat Boeing 777-200LR. Flights will depart Dubai as EK 913 at noon and arrive in Damascus International Airport at 2:10 p.m. local time. The return flight, EK 914, will leave Damascus at 4:30 p.m., landing in Dubai by 8:30 p.m. local time. Starting 2 August, an additional Saturday flight will increase the weekly schedule to four flights. By 26 October, Emirates plans to operate daily flights to Damascus.
This resumption of flights is a significant development, providing more travel options for passengers and opening new routes across Emirates’ global network of nearly 150 destinations. The move also supports the UAE’s goal to strengthen bilateral ties with Syria and encourage foreign investment in key Syrian sectors such as energy, construction, and agriculture.
In addition to Emirates’ services, travelers will benefit from codeshare flights with flydubai. This partnership offers more convenient scheduling and connections for passengers flying to and from Damascus, enhancing overall travel flexibility.
The return of Emirates flights to Damascus highlights the airline’s confidence in the region’s potential for recovery and growth. It also underscores the importance of reestablishing air links that facilitate cultural exchange, business, and tourism, especially in regions recovering from conflict.
As Emirates steadily expands its route map, the Damascus service is an example of how airlines play a crucial role in rebuilding connections and fostering economic progress. Passengers can expect Emirates’ signature high-quality service, combining comfort and reliability on this vital Middle Eastern corridor.