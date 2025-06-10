Velas Resorts’ Culinary Stars Shine Bright in Mexico

Velas Resorts is celebrating a significant culinary achievement, as both of its renowned Cocina de Autor restaurants have proudly held onto their coveted MICHELIN star status in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide to Mexico. These exceptional dining establishments, found at Grand Velas Los Cabos and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, continue to set the bar for culinary excellence while seamlessly remaining a part of each resort’s all-inclusive luxury experience.
Adding to the accolades, Cocina de Autor Riviera Maya was also honored with this year’s prestigious MICHELIN Guide Service Award. This recognition highlights the team’s ability to blend sophisticated fine dining with genuine and warm hospitality, creating an unforgettable experience for every guest.
The innovative Cocina de Autor concept was first brought to life by celebrated chefs Bruno Oteiza and Mikel Alonso, specifically for Grand Velas Resorts. Their ongoing collaboration ensures that both locations maintain a consistent level of innovation and high quality in their culinary offerings. At the Los Cabos location, the kitchen is expertly guided by two-MICHELIN-star chef Sidney Schutte and Francisco Sixtos. Meanwhile, at the Riviera Maya property, the culinary team benefits from the expertise of Chef Nahum Velasco, a native of Mexico City who infuses authentic regional flavors into the menu. Both restaurants invite guests on an exquisite multi-course tasting journey, showcasing Mexico’s rich culinary traditions through locally sourced ingredients and complemented by carefully selected Mexican wines and traditional spirits.
Each menu at Cocina de Autor draws deep inspiration from Mexican cultural traditions, placing a strong emphasis on fresh regional produce and artisanal food products. These restaurants are truly flagship dining experiences within the diverse culinary portfolios of their respective resorts.
“Our vision from day one was to create restaurants that would achieve and maintain the highest culinary standards,” stated Juan Vela Ruiz, Vice President of Velas Resorts. “Seeing both locations successfully retain their MICHELIN recognition and now, a MICHELIN Service Award, demonstrates that it’s possible to combine world-class cuisine with the warmth and inclusivity of a luxury all-inclusive experience.”
Vela Ruiz concluded, “This milestone reinforces our distinctive position as the only all-inclusive resort company with dual MICHELIN-starred venues. Maintaining this recognition speaks to our ongoing mission of redefining luxury hospitality and providing unparalleled dining experiences for our discerning guests.”
Guests staying at the recently opened Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos also have the privilege of accessing the Los Cabos Cocina de Autor as part of their inclusive package. Both highly acclaimed restaurants also welcome outside diners, though advance reservations are highly recommended due to their popularity.