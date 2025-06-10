Bohème Offers Private Charters for Luxury River Exploration

This summer, Mekong Kingdoms is offering travelers an unparalleled way to experience the majestic Mekong River with the introduction of private charters aboard Bohème, their luxurious 50-meter river cruiser. Available from June to September, this new opportunity allows families and groups to reserve the entire vessel for an unforgettable three-night journey. The cruise sails from the UNESCO World Heritage town of Luang Prabang to Xayaboury and back, providing a truly exclusive and intimate adventure.
The Bohème Private Charter package is designed for a variety of special occasions, including multigenerational gatherings, milestone trips, and memorable reunions with friends. It promises complete privacy, personalized service, and deep cultural exploration, all within a setting of effortless comfort. With 13 beautifully designed suites, Bohème can accommodate up to 26 guests, offering the charm of a floating grand residence. Guests will enjoy butler service, engaging cultural excursions, relaxing onboard spa treatments, and world-class dining. The lead guest can unwind in the spacious 60-square-meter Royal Suite, which features a luxurious freestanding bath and a private balcony—the perfect spot to admire the passing scenery of jungle-clad hills, tranquil villages, and sacred riverbanks.
The three-night, all-inclusive itinerary covers gourmet meals paired with a global selection of wines, complimentary airport transfers, and the option to extend the luxury with pre- or post-cruise stays at Avani+ Luang Prabang at special rates. Children and infants are warmly welcomed, with family-friendly excursions, open-plan living spaces, and flexible dining options to ensure everyone enjoys their time.
Along the journey, guests will have the chance to explore the sacred Pak Ou Caves, where thousands of devotional images rest within deep limestone grottoes. They can immerse themselves in local craftsmanship by learning to make traditional handmade Saa paper from mulberry bark and flowers in Ban Xang Khong, and try their hand at Laotian pottery techniques in the artisan village of Ban Chan Neua. For nature lovers, a refreshing dip awaits beneath the stunning turquoise cascades of the Kuang Si Waterfalls, while animal enthusiasts can meet friendly residents and support local initiatives at the Laos Buffalo Dairy Farm.
On board, the days unfold at a leisurely pace, offering activities such as early morning birdwatching, riverside yoga, soothing spa therapies, engaging cocktail classes, and indulgent long-table dinners under the stars. Every detail of the experience is tailored to the group’s preferences, with a dedicated crew of 20, including a cruise manager, head chef, spa therapist, and tour guide, ensuring a seamless and deeply personalized journey.
Rates for the three-night private charter start from USD 33,600, based on a minimum booking of eight cabins on a full charter basis. Bookings are now open for travel dates between June and September 2025.
For those desiring a longer and more immersive experience, the Private Charter package is also available during the high season, from October to March. This five-night itinerary sails between Luang Prabang and the capital city of Vientiane, with rates beginning at USD 68,000, based on a minimum booking of ten cabins.