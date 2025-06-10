Send a Message to the Moon from the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in California

Uplift Aerospace has deepened its collaboration with the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows to offer guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: sending personal messages to the Moon.
As part of the Starborn Academy Moon Mission, guests can submit letters filled with hopes, dreams, or reflections, which will be digitized and etched onto a disc. This disc will form part of a lunar time capsule artwork created by astronaut and artist Dr. Sian Proctor, set to travel aboard Astrolab’s FLIP rover on Astrobotic Technology’s Griffin Mission One (Griffin-1). The mission is supported by NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.
Proceeds from participation will fund free STEM education programs through Starborn Academy, benefiting local youth organizations and schools.
The Fairmont Miramar hosted a community event, Moon Mission: Message to the Future, to launch this initiative on June 3.
“By combining immersive education with real-world space missions, we’re building a bridge from Earth to the Moon that supports the next generation of explorers,” said Emily Higgins, Director of Education at Uplift Aerospace.