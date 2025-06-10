Norway to Add 3% Tourist Tax on Overnight Stays

Norway is set to introduce a new 3% tourist tax on overnight stays, as authorities have given the green light to this measure. This new fee, likely to be included in accommodation expenses, marks a significant shift in how the popular Nordic destination manages its booming tourism industry.
The decision comes after Norway experienced a record-breaking year for tourism in 2024, with 38.6 million people booking hotels or other accommodation facilities for tourism purposes. This surge in visitors, including over 12 million international tourists, has put a strain on local infrastructure and resources in many popular areas.
The revenue generated from these tourist taxes will be dedicated to improving tourism infrastructure. Municipalities that wish to implement the tax will first need to demonstrate that their existing facilities are inadequate to handle the current visitor numbers. Once approved, the funds can then be used for essential upgrades such as public toilets, parking areas, waste management systems, and visitor centers, benefiting both residents and tourists.
This move aligns Norway with a growing trend among European destinations that have implemented similar taxes to manage the impacts of overtourism. The Norwegian Parliament approved legislation on June 5, 2025, allowing municipalities in “areas particularly affected by tourism” to impose this 3% tax per overnight stay. The tax can be applied to hotels, private rentals like Airbnb, and potentially even cruise passengers, though the exact application to cruise ships is still being debated.
Norway is expected to continue experiencing a boom in tourist numbers in 2025 and beyond. This is partly due to a growing global trend of travelers seeking destinations with cooler temperatures, as many traditionally warm regions experience increasingly severe heatwaves. Norway’s stunning fjords, mountains, and refreshing climate make it an attractive alternative for those looking to escape the heat.