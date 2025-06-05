web analytics
Schengen Visa

France Launches Mandatory Online System for All Visa Appointments

By / Jun 5, 2025 / 1 minute of reading

The French government has introduced a mandatory online registration system for all visa appointments, covering both Schengen short-stay and long-stay national visas. Travelers must now use official platforms such as Visa Wizard and Demarches Simplifiées to determine eligibility, complete forms, and schedule appointments.

The Visa Wizard helps applicants identify visa requirements and fees. Once eligibility is confirmed, users must register on Demarches Simplifiées to book their appointment. The digital form collects essential travel details, including the purpose and duration of the trip.

After online registration, applicants will receive a confirmation letter and continue the process at a visa application center, where they will submit biometric data, passports, and visa fees. The initiative aims to streamline procedures, reduce system congestion, and curb fraudulent bookings.

