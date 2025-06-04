Tallest 5-Star Hotel in Western Siberia Set for Kemerovo

Kemerovo is preparing to welcome the tallest 5-star hotel in Western Siberia, slated to open in 2027. This striking 18-story building, nearly 100 meters tall (99.8 meters), will offer guests a unique combination of luxury accommodation and cultural experience by connecting directly to a new museum and theatre complex via a warm, 140-meter-long sky bridge, which will also serve as an exhibition space.
The hotel will feature 239 rooms in a variety of categories, including one presidential suite and two upgraded suites, catering to discerning travelers. Designed to accommodate up to 500 guests at once, the entire complex will be able to hold approximately 1,000 people simultaneously, making it a major new hub for visitors to the region.
Inside the hotel, visitors can look forward to several premium amenities. A Sky Bar, fitness center, and spa zone will occupy the upper floors, providing spectacular panoramic views of Kemerovo and the surrounding cityscape. On the second floor, a stylish restaurant and the administrative offices for the complex will be located. The ground floor will house the reception and lobby area, a bank office, and a flexible conference zone available for events and rentals.
The new hotel will be situated near the picturesque embankment of the Bolshaya Kamyshnaya River, adding to the appeal of the location for both business and leisure travelers. As the tallest hotel building in the region, it promises breathtaking views and an unforgettable stay.
The 140-meter connecting passageway, often described as a “flying warm bridge,” will seamlessly link the hotel with the museum and theatre-educational complex, encouraging visitors to explore art and culture alongside luxury comfort. This innovative design reflects Kemerovo’s ambitions to become a cultural and tourism hotspot in Western Siberia.