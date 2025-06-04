Travel Alert: France Updates US Travel Advice Over Gender Identity Rules

French nationals planning trips to the United States are now advised to declare their gender assigned at birth when applying for a US visa or using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). This new guidance comes after a recent decree signed by former President Donald Trump, which mandates that only the gender recorded at birth is officially recognized by US federal agencies.
The French foreign ministry updated its official travel recommendations on the evening of Monday, March 24. The new advice strongly recommends that travelers consult the US embassy’s website in Paris for the latest information on evolving entry requirements.
While the ministry stopped short of issuing a formal warning—unlike Denmark, which recently cautioned that transgender travelers might be denied entry—it made clear that the US has adopted a stricter policy regarding gender markers on official documents and travel authorizations. The decree disallows the use of non-binary indicators such as “X” and does not accommodate changes in gender identity made after birth.
ESTA is the system used to screen travelers from countries participating in the US visa waiver program, which includes France and many other European nations. Although an approved ESTA allows entry for up to 90 days, final admission remains at the discretion of US Customs and Border Protection officers at the point of entry.
So far, French authorities report that they have no confirmed cases of French nationals being denied entry to the US over gender identity or document discrepancies. Still, the issue is drawing concern among advocacy groups and individuals whose travel plans might be affected by the new interpretation of federal gender policy.