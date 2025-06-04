Radisson Opens Five-Star Hotel in Perm, Russia

Radisson Hotel Perm has opened its doors as the first five-star hotel under an international brand in the Perm region, marking a significant step forward for tourism and business travel in this part of Russia. Located in the heart of Perm city, just steps away from the cultural landmarks and the picturesque Kama River embankment, the hotel offers guests a luxurious stay infused with local charm and modern comforts.
This new hotel comes at a time when Perm Krai has seen a 23% increase in tourist arrivals in 2024, highlighting the region’s growing appeal as a destination for both leisure and business travelers. Radisson Hotel Perm aims to capitalize on this momentum by providing a high-quality hospitality experience that supports the region’s development as a key tourist and business hub.
Featuring 158 well-appointed rooms, including spacious suites, the hotel combines stylish design with natural materials and panoramic windows that showcase stunning views of the Kama River and the city skyline. Guests can expect the signature Radisson comfort, from a carefully curated pillow menu to a serene spa area perched high above the city, as well as a fully equipped fitness center.
Violetta Romero de Torres, Managing Director of Radisson Hotel Group in Russia, emphasized the importance of this opening: “Radisson Hotel Perm marks a key milestone in expanding our presence in Russia. We are excited to bring Radisson’s standards of quality and service to the Perm region, strengthening its position as a promising destination for tourism and business. This is not just a hotel — it’s a magnet for the entire region.”
Adding to the hotel’s unique appeal is the third-floor signature restaurant, Stoke, which features an open kitchen and a creative culinary concept inspired by the traditions of Peru and the Ural region. Under the guidance of Chef Maxim Rusinov, guests can enjoy authentic dishes reimagined with modern flair, making dining at Stoke a memorable experience.
Radisson Hotel Perm also offers versatile event spaces suitable for everything from private dinners to large-scale conferences. The bright, spacious meeting rooms are equipped with modern technology and provide an ideal setting for business gatherings and celebrations alike.
General Manager Daniil Shikhovtsov described the hotel as “a space designed for inspiration. Every detail — from the aroma of freshly brewed morning coffee to the breathtaking sunsets over the Kama — becomes part of a unique story. Whether for business or leisure, Radisson Hotel Perm delivers a seamless blend of luxury, tradition, and innovation.”
With its strategic location, elegant design, and extensive amenities, Radisson Hotel Perm sets a new benchmark for hospitality in the region and promises an unforgettable stay for visitors.