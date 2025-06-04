Marine Garden Sochi Hotels & Spa by ZONT Hotel Group Opens in Sochi

A new five-star hotel complex, Marine Garden Sochi Hotels & Spa by ZONT Hotel Group, has opened in the Khostinsky district of Sochi. The hotel features over 300 rooms of various categories, blending comfort with a stylish design that uses natural materials and calming, earthy tones.
Guests can enjoy an outdoor heated swimming pool and a beautifully landscaped 3-hectare park, which includes outdoor sports areas such as a workout zone and a yoga platform. For families, there is a children’s playground shaded by ancient trees, while those seeking relaxation can unwind in shady alleys, by the fountain, or in cozy gazebos and a rotunda.
Culinary options include three dining venues: Grenade, serving European cuisine; Jardin de Mer, a panoramic restaurant offering French dishes; and the 24/7 lobby bar Azalea, where guests can sample signature cocktails and snacks.
The Marine Wellness Centre offers a jacuzzi, a thermal zone with a hammam and Finnish sauna, plus a variety of wellness and relaxation treatments. Fitness enthusiasts can work out in a premium-equipped gym.
Marine Garden Sochi Hotels & Spa perfectly combines luxury, nature, and wellness facilities, providing a prime destination for relaxation and recreation in one of Sochi’s most scenic areas.