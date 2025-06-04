Ramada Yekaterinburg Hotel’s Wave-Shaped Building to Open in 2028

Yekaterinburg is set to welcome a striking new addition to its hospitality scene with the planned opening of the second phase of the Ramada by Wyndham Yekaterinburg Hotel & Spa in 2028. This new hotel complex will feature 120 exclusively five-star rooms and promises to become a landmark thanks to its unique wave-shaped architectural design.
The project is being developed by ООО «Гостинично-развлекательный комплекс Евразия», part of the «Маяк» Corporation, led by General Director Vladimir Konkov. The same company was responsible for the original Ramada hotel in Yekaterinburg and has received government support through favorable loans to help fund this ambitious expansion, which is expected to cost around 3 billion rubles.
The design of the new building is inspired by the concept of a powerful wave. Architects aimed for a dynamic structure that will catch the eye of drivers passing by on the Koltsovsky Trakt, the area where the hotel will be located. This visual effect is meant to symbolize motion and energy, making the hotel not just a place to stay but a distinctive part of the city’s skyline.
Guests will enjoy a variety of luxurious amenities as part of the complex, including an entertainment center, an aqua park with a spa zone, conference halls, restaurants, and a rooftop outdoor pool. These features position the hotel as a top destination for both leisure and business travelers.
The new Ramada complex will enhance Yekaterinburg’s reputation as a city offering world-class accommodation and entertainment options. Its location on the Koltsovsky Trakt will provide convenient access for visitors exploring the city and the wider Sverdlovsk region.