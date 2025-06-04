Russian Hotels Adopt Biometrics for Faster Guest Check-In

Biometric technology is transforming the guest experience at Russian hotels, as Cosmos Hotel Group pioneers instant biometric check-in services to speed up and simplify the arrival process. This innovation was showcased during the 10th anniversary conference “Digital Industry of Industrial Russia,” held in Nizhny Novgorod from June 2 to 5, where industry leaders discussed the digital transformation of services in both government and commercial sectors.
Cosmos Hotel Group, a leading federal hotel operator, was the first in Russia to integrate the Migom biometric service, developed by the Center for Biometric Technologies (CBT). This instant check-in system allows guests to bypass traditional passport presentation and paperwork at reception. Instead, guests simply look into a biometric terminal, and the system confirms their identity within seconds.
The pilot project launched at the Cosmos Moscow Paveletskaya Hotel, which welcomes over 80,000 guests annually. The integration was done in technical partnership with VisionLabs and the Center for Biometric Technologies. By implementing biometrics, the hotel has dramatically reduced check-in times from an average of 3 to 5 minutes down to just 15 to 20 seconds.
Alexander Biba, President of Cosmos Hotel Group, shared insights into this digital advancement at the conference’s biometrics discussion session. “For us, this is an important and priority step in the development of digital services that create a comfortable stay and save time,” Biba said. “Our strategic focus is the systematic and phased implementation of this technology across other Cosmos hotels.”
The shift to biometric check-in reflects broader trends in Russia’s digital economy, emphasizing convenience, security, and efficiency. Other participants in the session included key figures from Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, VisionLabs, and social research organizations, highlighting the collaboration between public and private sectors to advance digital innovations.
Guests of the Cosmos Moscow Paveletskaya Hotel now enjoy a seamless arrival experience that eliminates long queues and paperwork. As biometric technologies become more widespread, the hospitality industry expects to see improved customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.
The Cosmos Hotel Group’s leadership in adopting biometric services is poised to set a new standard for hotel check-in in Russia and potentially inspire similar innovations worldwide. With digital transformation accelerating, guests can expect faster, safer, and more personalized hospitality experiences in the near future.