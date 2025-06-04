Cosmos Hotel Group to Open Five-Star Resort on Lake Seliger by 2026

Cosmos Hotel Group is set to make a significant impact on Russian tourism with the development of a new five-star resort on Lake Seliger, located in the Tver region. This luxury hotel complex, named Cosmos Selection Grand Seliger, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and will offer 197 rooms across two main buildings and additional guest houses.
Situated in the picturesque village of Zaselye on the lake’s shore, the resort will span 17 hectares and include 22,000 square meters of built-up area. Designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers, the property will feature all the amenities necessary for a full-service experience, including a spa center, year-round outdoor swimming pool, fitness gym, and sports field.
For those seeking relaxation and entertainment, Cosmos Selection Grand Seliger will offer two restaurants serving diverse cuisines, a kids’ club, and a 500-seat conference center, making it a versatile destination for families, events, and conferences. The resort will also provide equipment rental for water sports and off-road vehicles, alongside docking facilities for small boats, emphasizing the connection to the lake’s natural environment.
The project is a collaboration between Cosmos Hotel Group and M9 Development, with financial backing from the Roscongress Foundation’s RK-Investments platform. The development is part of Russia’s national “Tourism and Hospitality” program, which supports projects through preferential loans aimed at boosting domestic tourism infrastructure.
Alexander Biba, President of Cosmos Hotel Group, highlighted the importance of the location, saying, “Lake Seliger is an iconic and unique location for tourists. The appearance of a new suburban hotel complex will attract additional tourist traffic to the Tver region.” He added that the hotel could host more than 75,000 guests annually and create over 300 new jobs.
The resort’s proximity to cultural and historical landmarks such as the Nilo-Stolobenskaya Monastery, the Ascension Cathedral, and several museums provides guests with ample opportunities for excursions and local discovery. Well-maintained ecotourism and hiking trails add to the appeal for visitors who enjoy outdoor activities.
Maxim Morozov, founder of M9 Development, emphasized the strategic value of partnering with Cosmos Hotel Group, the leader in Russian hotel operations, to ensure a high-quality guest experience in this growing suburban resort market.
Looking ahead, there are plans to expand the complex with additional villas on the water and a panoramic restaurant featuring local cuisine, further enriching the guest experience and the resort’s unique character.
With convenient transport links from Moscow (330 km), St. Petersburg (550 km), and nearby cities, Cosmos Selection Grand Seliger aims to become a key destination for travelers seeking a blend of luxury, culture, and nature in the heart of Russia.