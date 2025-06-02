SWISS Takes You to Ticino with New Inflight Food Program

SWISS in-flight meals are getting a delicious upgrade this summer with the launch of a special culinary program inspired by Ticino, the sunny southern canton of Switzerland. Starting June 4, travelers flying in SWISS First and Business cabins on long-haul flights from Switzerland will be treated to exclusive dishes crafted by Michelin-starred chef Federico Palladino from the renowned Cuntitt restaurant in Canton Ticino.
Federico Palladino, who earned his Michelin star by blending refined haute cuisine with the warmth of Italian cooking, has designed a menu that brings the authentic flavors of Ticino into the skies. His creations include smoked trout with Sbrinz panna cotta, lamb loin glazed with black garlic, and a sweet finish of fior di latte ice cream paired with coffee mousse. The new menu is part of SWISS’s ongoing ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ food and beverage program, which highlights the rich culinary traditions of different Swiss regions every few months.
SWISS Chief Commercial Officer, Heike Birlenbach, expressed excitement about featuring Ticino, saying, “Federico’s meals are wonderfully suited to the start of the summer season: they bring the sun to the table, and capture all the aromas of Switzerland’s sunny south.” Chef Palladino himself shared his honor at representing Ticino onboard, emphasizing that “travel and enjoyment go firmly hand in hand.”
Passengers in SWISS First will enjoy choices such as smoked trout with a farina bóna crumble or carrot and ginger soup with confit langoustine as starters. Main courses include lamb loin served with potato mantecata or pikeperch with yuzu sauce and pan-fried polenta. Business class guests can savor slow-cooked beef with mustard vinaigrette or veal filet with Parmesan crust, finishing with a shortcrust tartlet with pistachio cream.
Premium Economy passengers are not left out. Their three-course Ticino-inspired menu includes a chicken piccata with saffron risotto and tomato ragout, followed by regional cheeses and a classic torta della nonna with strawberry compote.
The ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ program has been a hallmark of the airline’s long-haul flights for over 20 years. In collaboration with catering partner gategourmet, SWISS invites top chefs from different Swiss cantons to create menus that showcase local ingredients and culinary heritage. This program enhances the onboard experience and gives passengers a unique taste of Swiss culture during their journey.
With this new culinary chapter, SWISS is inviting travelers to savor not just the destination but the flavors of the journey itself — all while flying high above the clouds.