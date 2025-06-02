Etihad Launches Charlotte Flights in May 2026

Etihad Airways is set to launch nonstop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning 4 May 2026, marking a major milestone in the airline’s expanding U.S. network. This new service makes Etihad the first airline from the Middle East region to offer direct connections to Charlotte, a key financial and cultural center in the southeastern United States.
The new route will operate four times weekly between Abu Dhabi and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. Flights will be operated by Etihad’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, offering passengers the airline’s award-winning Business and Economy class service.
With the addition of Charlotte, Etihad’s U.S. destinations grow to six, joining New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston, and Atlanta, which is set to begin service in July 2025. This expanded network enhances connectivity for travelers across both continents, while promoting Abu Dhabi as a key global gateway.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the new route reflects the airline’s strategic focus on connecting fast-growing global cities. “Charlotte represents a strategic addition to our U.S. network, unlocking direct access to one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing regions,” he said. “We’re excited to be the first airline from our region to serve this market.”
Charlotte is a vibrant U.S. city known for its financial institutions, motorsports heritage, tech innovation, and southern charm. It is home to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, multiple Fortune 500 companies, scenic parks, and a thriving culinary scene—making it a growing destination for both business and leisure travelers.
The flight schedule is designed for smooth international connectivity, with early morning departures from Abu Dhabi and midday arrivals in Charlotte. Return flights are timed to allow for seamless onward connections across Etihad’s vast global network, including popular destinations in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Asia.
This announcement strengthens air links between the UAE and the United States, providing more travel options and boosting tourism and trade between the two regions. For Charlotte, it’s another step toward becoming a major global travel hub, with direct access to one of the most dynamic cities in the Middle East.