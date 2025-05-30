QantasLink Launches New Direct Flights from Perth to Newcastle and Hobart

QantasLink flights are expanding across Australia with two new direct routes from Perth to Newcastle and Hobart, bringing a boost to domestic travel and the Western Australian economy. Starting in September, the airline will connect Perth to Newcastle for the first time ever and reintroduce its Perth-Hobart service, which was last operated in 2023.
The new Perth–Newcastle flights will run three times a week and are set to carry over 45,000 passengers annually. These flights will be especially helpful for FIFO workers and others in the mining industry needing easier access to Western Australia. QantasLink will be the only airline offering a direct service between these two cities.
Meanwhile, the Perth–Hobart route is also making a return, operating three times a week during most months of the year. This service will add another 32,000 seats each year and give travellers a simple way to get from Tasmania to WA’s capital without layovers.
Both new routes will be served by QantasLink’s Airbus A319 aircraft, which are currently used for flights within Western Australia and are popular among those working in the resource sector. The A319 jets feature 150 economy seats, focusing on comfort and capacity.
Travellers heading to or from Perth will also benefit from improved international access. The new flights offer smooth one-stop connections to several overseas destinations via the Qantas network, including London, Paris, and seasonal flights to Rome.
Launch fares start at $299 one-way for both new routes and are available now through Qantas’ official website. The introductory sale will run until 11:59pm AEST on Monday, 2 June 2025, unless sold out earlier.
Rachel Yangoyan, CEO of QantasLink, said the airline is proud to continue supporting Western Australia’s resource and tourism sectors. “These direct services will not only boost inbound visitors to WA but offer more opportunities for those working in the resource sectors across the country with improved options for their travel.”
Kate Holsgrove, chief commercial and aviation officer at Perth Airport, highlighted the collaboration behind the new connections. “Perth Airport has worked in partnership with Qantas, Newcastle Airport, Destination NSW, Hobart Airport, Tourism Tasmania and Tourism WA to grow aviation connections into Perth, boosting tourism and trade and supporting economic development.”
She added that the new services will give more flexibility to both leisure and business travellers while helping drive more tourism to WA from Tasmania and northern New South Wales.
With new flight options on the horizon, both frequent flyers and holidaymakers can expect more convenience, smoother travel plans, and better access to some of Australia’s most distinct destinations.