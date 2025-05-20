World’s 50 Best Vineyards to Be Revealed in Margaret River

The World’s 50 Best Vineyards awards (formerly known as the World’s Best Vineyards) returns in 2025, with this year’s event hosted in Margaret River, Western Australia, a destination celebrated for its unique wine culture and stunning landscapes. Now part of the globally renowned 50 Best brand portfolio, it joins the established rankings of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, The World’s 50 Best Bars and the World’s 50 Best Hotels. On Wednesday 19 November, the list of 2025’s finest vineyard experiences will be revealed at a special live event in Margaret River, encouraging travellers to discover the very best wine and gastronomy tourism in the world.
The Margaret River Region, in Western Australia’s South West, is the only premium wine region in Australia that combines world-class food and wine with pristine beaches, tall-timber forests, renowned surf breaks and ancient caves. In addition to its 200 vineyards and welcoming cellars, the region is home to a diverse selection of restaurants, from award-winning establishments to local favourites, presenting wine and food pairings that showcase the best of the region’s produce.
“We are absolutely delighted to bring The World’s 50 Best Vineyards awards to Western Australia later this year for the first time,” says William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Vineyards. “This region offers the perfect combination of world-class wine, vibrant gastronomy and breathtaking natural surroundings. From its pristine coastline and ancient forests to its dynamic food and wine scene, Margaret River delivers an unforgettable visitor experience. It’s an ideal setting to celebrate the innovation, excellence and diversity that characterises global wine tourism.”
Tourism WA Managing Director Anneke Brown said, “Welcoming The World’s 50 Best Vineyards to our iconic Margaret River Region is a proud moment for Western Australia. This globally recognised event will shine a spotlight on the world-class wine experiences found in WA and reinforces our reputation as a premium destination for travellers seeking extraordinary food, wine and nature-based tourism. We look forward to hosting industry leaders, media and wine enthusiasts from around the world, showcasing the very best our region – and our state – has to offer.”
The World’s 50 Best Vineyards list is compiled annually to spotlight and celebrate the leading wine tourism destinations around the globe. Each year, it highlights exceptional vineyards that offer unique visitor experiences, ranging from modern architectural masterpieces and UNESCO-protected ancient cellars to award-winning dining spots and intimate family-run wineries.
The Voting Academy, made up of more than 700 influential wine and travel experts and sommeliers, submit their nominations based on their best vineyard experience during the voting period. There is no set criteria for what constitutes best – elements such as overall visitor experience, ambiance, cuisine, activities, views, service, staff and value for money may have varying degrees of importance to different voters. The votes are then collated to determine the annual list of The World’s 50 Best Vineyards. Vineyards cannot apply to be on the list. Equally, no sponsor has any influence on the voting process.
The World’s 50 Best Vineyards is now fully integrated into the 50 Best brand portfolio, published by William Reed, which includes The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, The World’s 50 Best Bars, The World’s 50 Best Hotels, and regional iterations of the brand. This new alignment brings the wine portfolio – including World’s Best Vineyards and World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection – under the globally recognised 50 Best umbrella, the leading authority in gastronomy, hospitality and travel.