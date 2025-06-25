QantasLink Announces Fleet Renewal

QantasLink today announced the Embraer 190 (E190) as the preferred aircraft type for a major fleet renewal program at its Western Australia-based regional operation, Network Aviation.
The renewal program would see QantasLink’s Fokker F100 (F100) aircraft retired and replaced with up to 14 E190 aircraft. Qantas is currently assessing sourcing options for mid-life E190 aircraft and is targeting the first aircraft to arrive toward the end of 2026.
Network Aviation, which operates charter and FIFO services across Western Australia as well as regular passenger flights, will benefit from the enhanced fuel efficiency, reliability and improved passenger comfort that the E190 platform provides. E190s are a popular aircraft with regional airlines globally.
Qantas recently announced that Network Aviation will receive four Airbus A320 aircraft from Jetstar Asia (JSA), which enables the earlier retirement of four of the Group’s F100 aircraft. These A320 aircraft will commence entering service before the end of 2025. The earlier retirement of the four F100 aircraft, enabled by the A320 aircraft from Jetstar Asia, will trigger an incremental accelerated depreciation charge, as noted in Jetstar Asia’s recent announcement, and will be excluded from underlying earnings. FY26 capex guidance remains unchanged at $4.1bn to $4.3bn.
QantasLink Chief Executive Officer Rachel Yangoyan said: “This fleet renewal represents a significant investment in the future of our regional aviation capabilities, and our commitment to serving the critical resources sector and regional communities in Western Australia.
“The E190 is a proven platform that operates across Australia today and will deliver improved operational efficiency and reliability, while also creating opportunities for our people in the West.”
Fortescue Metals Chief Executive Officer Dino Otranto said: “With more than 50 flights a week out of Perth, we’re on track for around 640,000 passenger movements this financial year – a clear reflection of how vital our partnership with Qantas and Network Aviation is to keeping our operations running efficiently.
“This new fleet will bring more comfort and reliability for our people, and that makes a real difference when you’re flying in and out as frequently as we do.”
The retirement of the F100s is part of the Group’s wider fleet renewal program. Qantas will take delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR later this month, making it the first airline in Asia Pacific to operate the extra long-range narrowbody aircraft type.
The Company expects to provide further updates on the mid-life E190 acquisition and specific delivery timelines in the coming months as procurement discussions progress.