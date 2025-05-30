Bamboo Airways Partners with BBN Airlines to Boost Summer Capacity

Bamboo Airways is set to enhance its summer travel operations through a new partnership with BBN Airlines Indonesia, marking a key move in the Vietnamese carrier’s strategy to strengthen its fleet and meet growing passenger demand. As Bamboo Airways prepares for the peak summer travel season, the two airlines have entered a full ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) agreement.
Under the agreement, BBN Airlines Indonesia—a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI provider—will operate a Boeing 737-900ER on behalf of Bamboo Airways. The aircraft will service busy domestic routes across Vietnam and select high-demand destinations in Southeast Asia.
Configured with an all-economy layout, the Boeing 737-900ER will offer increased seat availability for travellers during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The aircraft is expected to arrive at Tan Son Nhat International Airport where it will undergo a full technical inspection and be painted in Bamboo Airways’ official livery before entering commercial service in late May 2025.
Luong Hoai Nam, CEO of Bamboo Airways, emphasized the importance of the new collaboration: “The ACMI partnership with BBN Airlines Indonesia is part of Bamboo Airways’ plan to strengthen its fleet. We remain committed to safe, stable operations while seeking flexible solutions to serve our passengers efficiently.”
BBN Airlines Indonesia’s chairman, Martynas Grigas, echoed this sentiment, stating, “We are proud to support Bamboo Airways’ capacity expansion plans through reliable ACMI solutions. Our mission is to deliver consistent, high-quality operational support, enabling our partners to focus on network growth and delivering exceptional passenger experiences.”
This move reflects the broader momentum in Vietnam’s aviation industry, which continues to show strong signs of recovery and growth. The use of ACMI services allows Bamboo Airways to quickly scale operations and offer more competitive travel options to passengers without the long lead times and costs associated with purchasing new aircraft.
As airlines across Southeast Asia look to recover from recent travel disruptions and prepare for a surge in demand, strategic partnerships like this one are becoming an increasingly attractive way to stay agile in a dynamic market.
With this new aircraft ready to take off soon, travellers can expect more flight options and better availability as they plan their summer getaways in Vietnam and beyond.