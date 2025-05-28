JCB Partners with PayXpert to Expand In-Store Card Acceptance in Europe and in the UK

JCB and PayXpert today announced a strategic partnership to enhance JCB’s card acceptance across European1 and UK markets. The collaboration promises a smoother payment experience for both merchants in the regions and international JCB Cardmembers.
Through this collaboration, JCB’s 169 million cardmembers will enjoy greater convenience and accessibility across a wide range of businesses throughout Europe and in the UK. PayXpert’s varied merchant network is covering diverse sectors such as retail, hospitality, tourism, and transport. This partnership ensures broader JCB Card acceptance, making it easier than ever for JCB Cardmembers to use their preferred payment method while traveling and spending in Europe and in the UK.
By joining JCB’s merchant community of 56 million worldwide, PayXpert is ideally positioned to facilitate JCB Card acceptance in Europe and in the UK and support the growth of its merchant partners. This partnership will also enable PayXpert’s merchants to tap into the growing number of JCB Cardmembers, mainly from Asia, who frequently travel and shop across Europe. This way, merchants will be able to cater for the needs of international travellers and offer a more seamless and tailored in-store payment experience, encouraging repeat business and fostering loyalty. The collaboration will also facilitate cross-border payments, further enhancing convenience for both merchants and cardmembers. Moreover, JCB Card acceptance on POS terminals is enabled at no additional setup cost, empowering merchants to tap into new revenue opportunities effortlessly.
“We are delighted to announce our new collaboration with PayXpert to further expand JCB’s presence in the European and UK market,” said Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd. “This partnership aligns with our goals of providing JCB Cardmembers with a fast and secure payment experience, whenever they need it. By leveraging PayXpert’s extensive network and expertise, we will further increase our JCB Card acceptance, providing unparalleled convenience for our cardmembers travelling throughout Europe.”
Nicolas Riegert, Co-founder & CEO, PayXpert added, “We are thrilled to welcome JCB to our network and offer our merchants access to a wider customer base. This partnership showcases our commitment to providing seamless and flexible payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Inclusivity is at the core of PayXpert’s DNA, and by accepting international payment methods like JCB, we enable more global shoppers to enjoy a payment experience tailored to their preferences and habits. By welcoming JCB Cardmembers, our merchants can attract new customers, increase sales, and enhance their overall customer experience.”