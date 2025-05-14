SAS Adds Six New Routes and More Seats for Winter Travel

For winter 2025/2026, SAS is expanding its traffic program with six new destinations from its Copenhagen hub: Vienna, Tel Aviv, Marrakech, Madeira, Fuerteventura, and Kittilä. The winter schedule will also feature increased frequencies on existing routes, contributing to a total seat capacity growth of 40%.
The enhanced winter schedule also includes the continuation of 22 popular summer routes. With increased frequencies on key connections, travelers will enjoy more options and greater flexibility — contributing to a 75% improvement in overall connectivity. These additions strengthen travel to and from Scandinavia and reinforce Copenhagen’s role as a leading hub in Northern Europe.
“It’s exciting to unveil these new destinations for the winter season, providing our customers with even more opportunities to explore and enjoy unique experiences. With an expanded network and increased seat capacity, connectivity throughout Scandinavia will be significantly enhanced — ensuring greater flexibility, convenience, and more options for travelers to reach their favorite locations,” says Henrik Winell, Vice President Network at SAS.
The new services are designed to connect seamlessly not only with SAS’ hubs in Stockholm and Oslo but also with cities such as Gothenburg, Billund, Aarhus, Aalborg, Bergen, Stavanger, Tallinn, and Gdansk, as well as the rest of the network across the Nordics and Europe.
New and diverse routes
Vienna, Austria – a historic capital renowned for its classical music, art, architecture, and imperial heritage. SAS will offer daily morning flights.
Tel Aviv, Israel – a major financial center of the Middle East and global high-tech hub, often referred to as “Silicon Wadi”. Served with three weekly frequencies, allowing connections to key European cities and the US.
Marrakech, Morocco – a cultural blend, known for its rich cuisine, and colorful souks, and access to the Atlas Mountains. With two weekly flights, visitors can enjoy an interesting cultural experience, whether staying in luxurious resorts or traditional riads.
Madeira, Portugal – a lush island home to an abundance of flowers, diverse landscapes, scenic hiking trails, good food, and a mild year-round climate. A weekly flight from Copenhagen will complement existing services from Stockholm.
Fuerteventura, Spain – this Canary Island is ideal for sun-seekers and water sports enthusiasts such as windsurfing and kiteboarding, famous for its golden beaches, clear waters, and warm temperatures. Served once weekly.
Kittilä, Finland – set in the heart of Finnish Lapland, home to the Levi and Ylläs ski resorts, offers a wide variety of winter experiences — from skiing and snowmobiling to the magical opportunity to witness the Northern Lights. Flights operate twice weekly from January to March.
Popular summer destinations remain in SAS’ winter program
Following SAS’ expansion for the summer season 2025, 22 seasonal routes will continue into winter, providing travelers with year-round access to both major cities and leisure getaways.
Among the highlights is Toronto, Canada — a dynamic city known for its mix of cultures, thriving food scene, and well-known sights such as the CN Tower. Its proximity to popular destinations like Niagara Falls also makes it a strong travel option. With four weekly departures, SAS will be the only airline offering direct service between Scandinavia and Canada during the winter season, while ensuring smooth connections to the broader SAS network across Europe.
SAS’ new direct service to Seoul, Korea, launching on 12 September 2025, will continue through the winter season with three weekly departures.
In Europe, cities like Krakow, Wroclaw, Budapest, Lyon, Madrid, Venice, Beirut, and Lisbon will remain part of the traffic throughout the colder months.
“Whether traveling between Copenhagen and any of these European cities, or connecting onward to Northern Europe and beyond, SAS offers convenient schedules, and a wide range of travel options designed to make the journey as smooth and flexible as possible,” says Henrik Winell.