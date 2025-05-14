HBX Group Integrates Civitfun Into Its Portfolio to Digitalise Hotel Operations and Improve Guest Experience

HBX Group (HBX.SM) announces the acquisition of Civitfun, a hospitality tech innovator based in Spain with deep expertise in digitalising hotel operations.
With this strategic investment, HBX Group takes a further step in its ongoing strategy to simplify the travel ecosystem and empower hotel partners with next-generation technology. By combining HBX Group’s global reach and marketplace capabilities with Civitfun’s tech infrastructure and integrations, spanning 60 PMS platforms and more than 3500 clients across 36 countries, the partnership sets the stage for a new era of connected data-driven hospitality.
Together, HBX Group and Civitfun will develop a platform of intelligent hotel solutions to enhance guest experience, optimise operations and unlock new revenue streams for hotels. The roadmap includes expanding capabilities in areas such as contactless check-in and check-out, enhanced hotel & guest communications, and flexible upselling & cross-selling options.
As an immediate a result of this partnership, HBX Group hotel partners will now have access to Civitfun’s best-in-class online check-in capabilities, available both remotely via URL and onsite at front desk, allowing guests to complete check-in seamlessly, without waiting in line. This unique platform supports hotel direct channels, major OTAs, and the leading B2B player, making it the only online check-in tool globally designed to serve all main hotel distribution channels.
Nicolas Huss, CEO at HBX Group, said: “We chose to invest in Civitfun because their technology truly makes a difference to hotels and their guests. Our goal at HBX Group has always been to simplify complex processes and help our hotel partners grow. This collaboration will do exactly that—reducing operational headaches, improving efficiency and allowing hotel staff more time to do what they do best: looking after their guests.”
Mariano de Oleza, Managing Director of Civitfun, added: “Joining the HBX Group family is an exciting milestone for us. Together, we will create new opportunities for hotels worldwide, from smooth online check-in to up-sell & cross-sell possibilities”.