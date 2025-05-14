Niagara Takes Flight: Ontario’s First Flying Theatre Opens August 29

Niagara Takes Flight will open its doors on August 29, introducing Ontario’s first-ever flying theatre experience. Located inside the Niagara Parks’ flagship Table Rock Centre, right next to the breathtaking Horseshoe Falls, this cutting-edge attraction promises a ride like no other in the region.
Guests will be lifted into gondola-style seats in front of a 17-metre-wide, 180-degree domed screen. As the film begins, they’ll feel like they’re soaring over Niagara’s most iconic landscapes—thanks to drone-shot footage, atmospheric special effects, and dynamic motion that simulates flight. Mist, wind, and even scents will be part of the journey, creating a truly immersive ride that engages all the senses.
The 56-kilometre aerial adventure highlights not just the natural beauty of Niagara Falls but also its cultural depth and changing seasons. One moment, visitors might fly over Queen Victoria Park on a sunny summer afternoon. The next, they’re gliding above twinkling holiday lights on a snowy winter night. Through it all, the ride celebrates the geography, stories, and people who have shaped the Niagara region.
Before boarding the flying theatre, guests will pass through pre-show environments that explore Niagara’s Indigenous history, geological origins, and place in pop culture. These areas were designed to educate while building excitement for what’s to come, combining hands-on elements and rich visuals.
The project was brought to life through a collaboration between top-tier creative and production partners. Brogent Technologies, known worldwide for their flying theatre systems, developed the attraction. The creative director is Rick Rothschild, a former Disney Imagineer behind the original Soarin’ Over California. Media for the ride was captured using drones flying over landmarks such as the Niagara Parks Power Station, Old Fort Erie, the Niagara Whirlpool, and of course, Horseshoe Falls itself.
FORREC, a Toronto-based experiential design firm, shaped the detailed pre-show areas, while fabrication was handled by Great Lakes Scenic Studios. Merit Contractors Niagara oversaw construction with support from numerous Ontario-based companies, keeping the project deeply rooted in the local economy.
Filming took place between September 2024 and January 2025, with hundreds of extras participating to give the visuals a genuine, human touch. The final stages of construction and media production are now underway, with exclusive previews expected to be shared on Niagara Parks’ social media ahead of the grand opening.
Niagara Takes Flight offers a new way to see a world-famous destination. Whether it’s your first time at the Falls or your fiftieth, this attraction will offer a perspective—and experience—you’ve never had before.