Flights to Pakistan Suspended by Major Airlines

Flights to Pakistan have been suspended by several major airlines following the temporary closure of airspace over parts of Pakistan and India. The move comes in response to rising regional tensions and a series of missile strikes, disrupting travel across South Asia.
Carriers such as Etihad Airways, Emirates, and Qatar Airways were among the first to act, halting or rerouting services between key Middle East hubs and destinations in Pakistan. The closures have triggered delays, cancellations, and longer flight times, affecting both international travelers and those flying within the region.
Etihad Airways confirmed that it recalled flights heading to Pakistan on May 6. On May 7, the airline also cancelled several scheduled services to major Pakistani cities, including Karachi (EY297), Lahore (EY285), and Islamabad (EY303). In a statement, Etihad warned passengers of potential delays, stating:
“Some of our services may be rerouted to avoid the impacted areas, which could result in longer flight durations.”
Emirates followed suit by suspending multiple flights between Dubai and Pakistani cities such as Sialkot, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar. The airline posted updates on its website, notifying passengers of the suspensions and offering alternative arrangements where possible.
Qatar Airways also announced a temporary halt to its flights to Pakistan. The airline cited the ongoing airspace restrictions as the primary reason and advised travelers to monitor flight status updates closely.
The decision to close sections of airspace reflects the heightened security concerns in the region, where tensions between Pakistan and India have flared in recent days. With missile activity raising safety alarms, commercial airlines are now forced to reconsider routes over South Asia.