Finnair Adds Arctic Route to Kirkenes

Finnair’s new flights to Kirkenes mark a major step in connecting travelers to one of Northern Norway’s most remote and fascinating destinations. With the launch of the only scheduled international service to Kirkenes Airport, Finnair is making it easier than ever to access this Arctic treasure.
Positioned over 400 miles above the Arctic Circle, Kirkenes is not just another northern town—it’s a gateway to natural wonders and seasonal extremes. Located at the edge of the Siberian Taiga and beside the Arctic Ocean, Kirkenes is famous for its midnight sun during summer, when the sun never dips below the horizon. It’s also the starting point for Hurtigruten’s renowned Arctic cruises, which travel along Norway’s dramatic coastline.
The newly launched flights between Helsinki and Kirkenes will operate three times per week.
For Finnair, this route is a milestone. Kirkenes is now the airline’s most northerly destination. Known also as “King Crab City,” Kirkenes offers a rare mix of Arctic adventure and peaceful wilderness, giving travelers a chance to witness stunning natural phenomena and take part in unique cultural experiences.