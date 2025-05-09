airBaltic Reports Success with New Business Class

airBaltic’s Business Class upgrade bidding service is proving to be a strong performer just months after its December 2024 launch. Developed in partnership with Plusgrade, a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions, the service has already attracted more than 7,500 successful upgrade bids, delivering both customer satisfaction and notable commercial gains.
The upgrade service allows economy passengers to bid for a seat in Business Class. If an upgrade is available, passengers receive an email seven days before their flight inviting them to submit a bid. Final notifications of successful bids are sent no later than 12 hours before departure. Bids begin at EUR 60, but prices vary depending on route length and demand.
High interest has been seen on routes from Riga to Vienna, Paris, and Tallinn, with starting bids set at EUR 85, EUR 95, and EUR 65 respectively. According to airBaltic, these routes show the strongest demand from passengers eager to experience the airline’s premium offering at a potentially lower cost.
Natālija Kuzmina, VP Customer Experience & Insights, noted the impact of the service:
“Since the launch of our new upgrade service last year, we have seen a steady increase in Business Class passenger numbers. The service offers our customers greater flexibility in tailoring their travel experience and provides more passengers with access to premium options, while also enhancing our commercial performance.”
airBaltic’s Business Class product includes several full-service benefits such as priority check-in and boarding, a front-of-cabin seat with additional space and privacy, gourmet meals paired with premium beverages, and expedited disembarkation. A dedicated cabin crew further ensures a high level of in-flight service.
The upgrade bidding program is part of airBaltic’s broader strategy to enhance passenger experience while maximizing the use of its Business Class inventory. The airline has expressed satisfaction with its collaboration with Plusgrade and plans to explore new ancillary products in the future.
Operating nearly 130 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region, airBaltic offers Business Class on all scheduled flights from its bases in Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere, and seasonally, Gran Canaria.
Photo: airBaltic