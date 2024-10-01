Sofitel Announces First Branded Residences in the UAE

Sofitel unveiled a significant milestone in its strategic growth plan with the launch of its first branded residences in the United Arab Emirates: Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai. This exclusive development introduces 70 luxurious residences that combine the premium service of a 5-star hotel with the comfort of a private home. Located in the heart of the city, the project offers 64 residences and 6 exceptional penthouses, complete with a wide range of premium amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, a café, an immersive cinema room, and a health club featuring a stunning 15-meter swimming pool.
Residents will enjoy a variety of elevated services, including 24/7 concierge, valet services, and à la carte options inspired by Sofitel’s French flair, such as personal chefs, childcare, and in-residence housekeeping. These offerings ensure an unparalleled lifestyle experience in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.
Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai marks a new chapter in Dubai’s growing market for branded residences, with Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty playing a pivotal role in the sales and marketing activities. Renowned for their expertise in super-prime real estate, Sotheby’s is driving record-breaking sales and has helped position Dubai as a leader in the global luxury real estate market. Sales prices for the Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai start at AED 2.1 million.
Supporting this landmark project is Accor One Living, a cutting-edge 360º platform focused on the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities. Through Accor One Living, residents, guests, and partners gain access to Accor’s vast network of brands, expertise, and services, opening up new opportunities for living, working, and leisure.
The completion of Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai is expected by Q4 2026. This project is part of Sofitel’s broader strategy to expand its luxury footprint across the region. Sofitel’s current portfolio in the UAE includes the recently opened Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as several iconic properties in Dubai, including Sofitel Dubai the Palm, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk, and Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach.
Located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai district, just steps away from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai offers residents easy access to world-class restaurants, cultural attractions, and luxury boutiques. The project promises a unique blend of Middle Eastern culture and modern French design, seamlessly integrated into every living space for a refined and sophisticated living experience.