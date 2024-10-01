All Departing Flights at Brussels Airport Cancelled on October 1

Brussels Airport announced that all departing flights scheduled for October 1 have been cancelled due to an industrial action by security staff. The airport shared the update on its social media platforms, advising passengers to avoid traveling to the airport. This strike is expected to affect over 50,000 passengers.
The strike has been organized by European trade union federations UNI Europa and Effat, along with Belgian unions, who are demanding improved working conditions. The unions argue that low pay, deteriorating facilities, and long working hours are negatively affecting staff health and contributing to high turnover, with recruitment and retention becoming significant challenges. Despite several attempts, negotiations with the airport operator, Brussels Airport Company (BAC), have failed to resolve.
The industrial action will also impact two other Belgian airports, Liege and Charleroi. Charleroi Airport has already announced a 30% reduction in its operations due to the strike.